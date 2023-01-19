Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Call on Israel to Stop Its ‘Illegal and Unilateral’ Measures

Cairo, MINA – Leaders of Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday, called on the far-right Israeli government to stop its “illegal and unilateral” measures that undermine chances of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During a meeting in Cairo, Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, called on Israel to maintain the status quo in Jerusalem, MEMO reported.

They reiterated the historical role of Jordan as custodian of the holy sites in the Occupied holy city of Jerusalem, including Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, they called for the international community to provide protection for the Palestinians, as well as for rival Palestinian factions to unite.

In a joint statement, they cited the expansion of Jewish settlements in the Occupied West Bank, confiscating Palestinian land, demolishing Palestinian homes and Israeli security raids of Palestinian towns as “illegal measures”.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been halted since 2014, when Israel refused to abide with its previous goodwill gestures, including the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners who have been in jail since before the Oslo Peace Accords.

Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively; however, relations between them and Israel sometimes severed due to Israeli violations against the Palestinians.

At the start of this month, a right-wing member in Netanyahu’s new government — National Security Minister, Itmar Ben-Gvir — desecrated Al Aqsa Mosque, sparking international condemnation, including from Israel’s main backer, the US.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)