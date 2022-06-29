Early Release Committee Rejects Appeal to Free Palestinian Prisoner with Deteriorating Mental Health

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli early release committee meeting in Ramle prison in central Israel today rejected an appeal to free the prisoner Ahmad Manasra, 20, who is suffering from a deteriorating mental health condition.

Attorney Khaled Zabarqa, representing Manasra, said the early release committee refused to discuss the appeal for the release of Manasra, which was submitted by his defense team due to the serious deterioration in his health and mental condition, claiming that his file was classified under the “terrorism law”.

Manasra, from occupied East Jerusalem, was 13 years old when he and his cousin Hassan attacked Israelis in Jerusalem in 2015. While Manasra was arrested, his cousin was killed on that day. He is now serving a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence of which he has spent about six years.

He was diagnosed with a deteriorating mental health condition due to the beating he received by Israeli mobs after the attack and due to months of brutal interrogation and torture in Israeli detention centers.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)