Early Disaster Education Must Be Intensified

Jakarta, MINA – Member of Commission V Indonesian House of Representatif Sigit Sosiantomo asked the government to intensify disaster education from an early age.

He stated this after the Working Visit of Commission V of the Republic of Indonesia DPR to Maluku Province. During the visit, he found that many areas in Indonesia are prone to earthquakes.

Maluku province, said Sigit, must also be a concern. This is because the province of Maluku has been hit by several earthquakes. Recently, last January, the Tanimbar Islands Regency was shaken by an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale.

“Education from an early age in schools abroad may have been taught, especially in Japan, a disaster area. So, we have to do that here too, especially in earthquake areas such as Maluku and these islands, because it is always related to an earthquake and it could have an impact on a tsunami,” he said as reported by Parliament on Sunday.

Sigit suggested that each school be given the opportunity to come to the BMKG field school in turn. Sigit assessed that the existence of the school was very good. He also encouraged the government to increase its presence.

“The eight earthquake schools by BMKG need to be made immediately, need to be increased, if necessary, the budget is increased for field schools, because Indonesia is an active area, active faults, lots of earthquakes,” he said.

There are several factors that make Indonesia prone to earthquakes. One of them, Indonesia is included in the ring of fire.

The Archipelago is a meeting place for three tectonic plates on Earth. Therefore, Sigit assesses that Indonesia should have the capacity to handle pre- and post-earthquake events. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)