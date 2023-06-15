Dutch PM Officially Recognizes Indonesian Independence August 17, 1945

Amsterdam, MINA – Dutch Prime Minister (PM), Mark Rutte officially acknowledged ‘completely unconditionally’ that Indonesian independence was on August 17, 1945.

The lawsuit regarding the recognition of the Proclamation of the Republic of Indonesia to the Netherlands continues to be a hot topic. So far, the Netherlands has recognized Indonesia’s independence on December 27, 1949, in line with the transfer of sovereignty based on the results of the Round Table Conference.

“The Netherlands acknowledges ‘fully and unconditionally’ that Indonesia became independent on August 17, 1945,” said Mark Rutte, Wednesday (14/6), as quoted from AD.nl.

A number of local media also confirmed the authenticity of Rutte’s statement, including Nieuws, MSN, to ANP.

This was conveyed by Rutte during a discussion in parliament regarding the study of the 1945-1950 decolonization.

After the confession, Mark Rutte confirmed that he would immediately contact President Joko Widodo for a “joint confession”.

Rutte acknowledged that the Dutch government had so far paid full attention to the recognition of Indonesian independence every 17 August 1945.

“For example, the king has sent a congratulatory telegram to Indonesia on August 17 every year,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)