During Hajj, Makkah Predicted to Rain Amid High Temperatures

Makkah, MINA – The National Meteorological Center of Saudi Arabia (NCM) revealed that Makkah and the holy places will experience high temperatures with predictions of rain during the Hajj days which will start on Monday.

According to the NCM, Makkah’s climate in Dzuhijjah is relatively dry and hot during the day, and tends to be mild at night, with an average maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius.

The average rainfall is 0.1 millimeters, while the average relative humidity is estimated at 32 percent.

Wind speeds average between 4-10 km/h in a north-northwest direction, while dusty winds are sometimes active with reduced horizontal visibility. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)