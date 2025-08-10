Dukono Volcano Erupts, Spewing Volcanic Ash 800 Meters High

Ternate, MINA – The Dukono Volcano Observation Post (PGA) in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, reported on Sunday morning that Mount Dukono erupted, spewing a column of volcanic ash 800 meters above its peak.

“The eruption this morning at around 7:25 a.m. WIT was seen spewing volcanic ash 800 meters high,” said Bambang Sugiono, an officer at the Dukono PGA, in a written statement received on Sunday.

According to Sugiono, the eruption was observed with a thick column of ash that was white to gray in color and leaning toward the Northwest.

He explained that the eruption was recorded on a seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 14 mm and a duration of 62.38 seconds from the Dukono PGA Post in Mamuya Village, Galela District.

The 1,087-meter-high volcano remains at Level II, or “Alert” status. Therefore, the public, visitors, and tourists around Mount Dukono are urged not to climb or approach the Malupang Warirang Crater within a 4-kilometer radius.

“Given that eruptions with volcanic ash occur periodically and the ash dispersal follows the direction and speed of the wind, the ashfall area is not fixed,” said Bambang.

He asked the community around Mount Dukono to always have masks or nose and mouth coverings available to use when needed to avoid the dangers of volcanic ash to the respiratory system. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

