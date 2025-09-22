Drones Reportedly Approach Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

Sicily, MINA – The International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza reported on Sunday that several unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were observed flying over the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“Some drones came very close to the vessels, which is unusual and concerning,” the Committee stated in a Facebook post.

Zaher Birawi, Chair of the Committee, said that 44 ships had already departed from an Italian port, while another six were preparing to join from a Greek port, Quds Press reported.

“The immediate destination of the flotilla is Gaza,” he added, estimating that the journey would take about a week to reach the shores of the Gaza Strip.

The flotilla set sail from Sicily’s coast on Friday, heading toward Gaza. Last week, its largest vessel was targeted by a drone off the coast of Tunisia, causing a fire onboard.

The Global Sumud Flotilla consists of around 50 ships, including 23 from North African (Maghreb) countries and 22 foreign vessels. Delegations from Europe and Latin America are participating, along with activists from the United States, Pakistan, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

This marks the first time such a large number of vessels have sailed en masse toward the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2.4 million Palestinians living under a blockade. []

