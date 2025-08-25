SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad: Palestinian Journalists Face Unprecedented Pressure

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Humanitarian activist Dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad has warned that Palestinian journalists are under extraordinary pressure amid Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

“The threats to media freedom are escalating. Journalists are unable to work freely as they face intimidation, movement restrictions, and even risks to their lives,” Sarbini said during a public discussion hosted by Rasil TV on Sunday evening.

Sarbini, former chair of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), stressed that the situation endangers not only journalists’ safety but also the ability of Palestinians to make their voices heard internationally.

“Without global attention, there is a real danger that the Palestinian narrative will be silenced,” he said.

Senior journalist Desi Fitriani, also speaking at the event, highlighted the severe challenges faced by Palestinian media outlets in reporting from the ground.

“Journalists in Palestine struggle to obtain data and facts, often under severe restrictions on information access. Political and military pressures make their work far more dangerous,” she said.

Fitriani described the toll as unprecedented. Since October 7, 2023, at least 240 journalists and media workers have been killed, including about 30 in the first month alone of Israel’s assault. “This makes the current conflict one of the deadliest periods for media practitioners in modern history,” she noted.

She further pointed out that the death toll among journalists in Gaza already surpasses that of World War II, when 66 journalists were killed between 1939 and 1945. “The numbers in Palestine have exceeded that in a far shorter period,” she said.

Both speakers agreed that international protection for Palestinian journalists is urgent, urging the global community to safeguard press freedom in order to ensure accurate, fair, and balanced reporting from Gaza.

Since Israel’s assault on Gaza began in October 2023, organizations including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have confirmed that journalist casualties in Palestine are higher than in any conflict in recent decades. Beyond loss of life, media offices have been destroyed, equipment confiscated, and internet access cut, further restricting reporting from the ground.

Indonesia, meanwhile, has consistently called in international forums for an end to Israel’s attacks and for protection of humanitarian workers and journalists in Gaza. Public solidarity in Indonesia continues through demonstrations, humanitarian aid, and media advocacy.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

About Us