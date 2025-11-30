Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Police Guard

Al-Quds, MINA – Scores of extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, with the incident occurring under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

According to local sources, at least 174 settlers entered the Islamic holy site through the Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards. During their tours, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged “Temple Mount.” A number of them performed Talmudic prayers and engaged in other provocative practices at the site.

Concurrently, the Israeli occupation police imposed severe movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Mosque’s entrances and gates, preventing many from accessing the holy site for prayers.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

