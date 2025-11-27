SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed and desecrated the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday amid heightened Israeli restrictions on Muslim worshipers attempting to enter the holy site, PIC reported.

Local sources reported that groups of settlers entered the Mosque compound through the Maghariba Gate before roaming its courtyards under the protection of Israeli police forces. During the incursion, settlers were seen receiving lectures from rabbis about the alleged Temple Mount and several performed provocative Talmudic rituals in the eastern area of the Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Palestinian worshipers at the gates and entrances of the Mosque. Many Muslims were prevented from accessing the site altogether.

The repeated settler incursions into the Aqsa Mosque continue to inflame tensions in Occupied Jerusalem, where access to the holy site remains a central point of contention.[]

Also Read: Hamas Urges Global Intervention to Halt Killings and Abuse Inside Israeli Prisons

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAqsa Mosque holy site restrictions Israeli police Jewish settlers Maghariba Gate Muslim worshipers occupied Jerusalem Talmudic rituals

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 20:21 WIB
Palestinian Prisoners released in Ramallah Under Gaza Ceasefire Agreement(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Releases 96 Palestinian Prisoners in Ramallah Under Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Monday, 13 October 2025 - 23:13 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Urges Indian Jews to “Return” to Zionist-Occupied Territories in Palestine

  • Wednesday, 26 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Military Kidnaps 32 Palestinians in Major West Bank Operations

  • 13 hours ago
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Ministry Reports Over 69,000 Killed Since Start of Conflict

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Destroys Thousands of Olive Trees in Jenin

  • 6 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us