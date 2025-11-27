Dozens of Settlers Defile Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers stormed and desecrated the Aqsa Mosque on Thursday amid heightened Israeli restrictions on Muslim worshipers attempting to enter the holy site, PIC reported.

Local sources reported that groups of settlers entered the Mosque compound through the Maghariba Gate before roaming its courtyards under the protection of Israeli police forces. During the incursion, settlers were seen receiving lectures from rabbis about the alleged Temple Mount and several performed provocative Talmudic rituals in the eastern area of the Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli occupation police imposed strict movement and entry restrictions on Palestinian worshipers at the gates and entrances of the Mosque. Many Muslims were prevented from accessing the site altogether.

The repeated settler incursions into the Aqsa Mosque continue to inflame tensions in Occupied Jerusalem, where access to the holy site remains a central point of contention.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)