Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Palinfo reported.

The settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police protection, according to local sources.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates.

The Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and the afternoon except on Fridays and Saturdays.

The last month has seen an unprecedented increase in settler break-ins at the Aqsa Mosque and an increase in settler violations against the Islamic holy sites during the Jewish holiday season.

Recently, Jerusalemite figures and activists warned of accelerating Israeli attempts to Judaize the Aqsa Mosque with all means.

They stressed the need for Muslim worshipers to intensify their presence at the Mosque to protect it against desecration and Judaization. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)