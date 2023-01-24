Select Language

Latest
-387 min. agoProphet Muhammad's Letter to the King of Kisra
-181 min. agoIsrael Angry, EU Envoy Visits Al-Aqsa "Without Coordination"
1 hours agoJama’ah Muslimin Strongly Condems The Action of Burning Holy Qoran by Rasmus Paludan
1 hours agoDozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
1 hours agoIsraeli Occupation Forces Detain Three Palestinian in Bethlehem
Slideshow

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Mughrabi Gate today, Monday, January 23, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

During their storming, the extremist settlers raised the Israeli flag inside the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Deputy Director General of the Awqaf in Jerusalem, Najeh Bakirat, said that raising the “Israeli flag” and repeating the collective “epic prostration” by the settlers inside Al-Aqsa is a very dangerous event.

He added that the occupation government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to the settlers to transfer all the Jewish biblical symbols to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and deal with it as its their own.

During their storm, settlers performed “epic prostration” at Al-Qattanin Gate, one of the Al-Aqsa Gates, and provocative dances, rituals and Talmudic prayers on the outer side of Al-Silsilah Gate.

This moring, 216 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Mughrabi Gate, under high protection from the Israeli occupation forces.

Tags:
Related news