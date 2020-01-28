Dozens of Indonesian Students Isolated in Wuhan, China

The atmosphere of a number of students who are isolated and must remain in the dormitory of Wuhan University, China. (Photo: Aditya Fahmi / Indonesian students at Wuhan University)

Jakarta MINA – Indonesian Student Association (PPI) in Wuhan, China asks the government to immediately evacuate students isolated in the city since local authorities have blocked access due to the outbreak of corona virus.

As many as 97 students and two Indonesian workers were isolated in Wuhan City from a total of around 200 Indonesian citizens studying and working there.

The Chairman of the PPI Wuhan, Nur Musyafak said no Indonesian citizens had contracted the corona virus so far, but they hoped to be evacuated from Wuhan soon.

“The condition of your friends is not as good as when the city was closed or locked down. At the beginning it was still calm and not panic but because of the news in Indonesia and their parents were worried, now their psychology is a bit depressed and asked to be sent home, “Musyafak told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He said currently, in coordination with the Indonesian Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs related to the fate of dozens of students.

“From the Indonesian Embassy there is a plan to send logistics to Wuhan but because transportation is limited, it cannot enter Wuhan so the procedure is still sought by the Indonesian Embassy,” he said.

A Central China Normal University doctoral student, Nugraha (46) said that he had been in the dorm for almost a week to avoid the potential exposure to the corona virus.

In the dormitory where Nugraha lived, there were 26 Indonesian students who were isolated from a total of around 70 Indonesian citizens studying at the university.

The most Indonesian students have gone on vacation or returned home before Wuhan City was closed.

Two days before the city of Wuhan was closed, Nugraha was still attending the Chinese New Year celebrations but at the time he was not too worried about the corona virus outbreak.

After that, Wuhan City which was usually quiet because of the tradition of going home during Chinese New Year, became more quiet due to the corona virus outbreak.

Public transportation does not operate and local residents only travel for urgent needs.

A number of universities, including where Nugraha attended college, also postponed the start of the new semester from what was supposed to be February 3, 2020 to an undetermined time.

“From the campus I have warned that if there is no need, we don’t need to go out, it is also advisable not to go to public places such as markets and stations, except for logistical needs,” Nugraha told Anadolu Agency via telephone.

Nugraha himself only goes out to buy groceries by walking to the nearest supermarket. Once shopping, he immediately supplies for five days.

But every time they leave the dormitory, they are required to wear masks and wash their hands using disinfectants once they return.

“Every day before 12 noon, we have to report body temperature, each room is given a thermometer,” he said.

The prices of some food items are more expensive than usual, although the increase in several shopping centers around the campus is not significant.

“Vegetables, for example, I bought cabbage, one plastic is usually 3 yuan, now 3.5 yuan. “Just right after the lockdown exactly, he said there are indeed high rises, but if around the campus is still not cheaper,” he said.

So far Nugraha said there was no shortage of food ingredients despite being isolated inside Wuhan City. Communication access is also smooth so he can keep up with the latest situation with his family in Indonesia.

“Sometimes, we have to be careful notifying the family that what happens is not as scary as that, we are indeed expected to continue to establish communication with the family so that they are not worried,” Nugraha said. (T/RE1)

