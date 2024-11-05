Dozens of Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers escorted by police forces desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

The settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police protection, according to local sources, as quoted by Palinfo.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates.

The Aqsa Mosque is exposed to daily desecration by Jewish settlers and police forces in the morning and the afternoon except on Fridays and Saturdays.

The last month has an unprecedented increase in settler break-ins at the Aqsa Mosque and an increase in settler violations against the Islamic holy sites during the Jewish holiday season.

Recently, Jerusalemite figures and activists warned that settlers went overboard in their daily desecration of the Aqsa Mosque as part of accelerating Israeli attempts to Judaize the Mosque with all means.

They urged Muslim worshipers to intensify their presence at the Mosque to protect it against desecration and Judaization. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)