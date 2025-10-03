Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

Sidoarjo, MINA – Dozens of families of students from Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School (Pesantren) in Sidoarjo, East Java, urged authorities to speed up the ongoing evacuation of victims trapped under the rubble of a collapsed prayer hall, which continued into Friday afternoon.

As of 4:35 p.m. local time, several families arrived at the media center post to seek updates on the evacuation progress. They expressed concern over what they considered a slow response in clearing the debris.

“It has been hours since the incident, but we still have no certainty. We just want to know the condition of our family members,” said one anxious relative.

Rescue teams continued efforts at the scene, deploying heavy equipment to help lift debris from the collapsed prayer hall that had buried part of the worship area.

Meanwhile, the pesantren administration urged families to remain calm and give rescue workers time to carry out the evacuation efforts.

The collapse of the prayer hall at Al Khoziny has drawn deep concern, especially among students and their families. As of this report, the evacuation process was still underway. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

