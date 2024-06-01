Dozens of Bodies Found in Jabalia Camp Following Israeli Withdrawal

Gaza, MINA – Following the Israeli occupation army’s withdrawal, ambulance and civil defense teams retrieved the bodies of dozens of people who were killed in Israeli attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

The first-aid and civil defense crews recovered more than 70 bodies, including 20 children.

Search is still ongoing for dozens of missing people trapped under the rubble of houses, shelter centers, schools and hospitals, which were not spared from the occupation’s bombardment and destruction.

The occupation’s military also targeted medical clinics, centers and headquarters of the UNRWA Refugee Agency.

The occupation’s 20-day attack left the Jabalia camp in ruins, causing tremendous destruction and dramatic vandalism and leaving hundreds killed and injured. Around 200 thousand people were forcibly displaced during the 20-day attack.

UNRWA reported receiving “horrific reports” from its facilities in Jabalia over the past few weeks.

The UN Relief Agency said that it received reports of UNRWA offices that were destroyed in the camp by air strikes and bulldozed by Israeli troops.

The UN agency on its X account said that more than 170 UNRWA premises have been damaged or destroyed across the Gaza Strip. “Our facilities are Not a Target.”

“These attacks must stop and the world must act to hold perpetrators accountable.”

UNRWA reported that the tents of people sheltering at their school were reportedly set on fire by the Israeli occupation forces, leaving displaced people, including children, killed and injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)