SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dozens of Aid Trucks Denied Entry into Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of aid trucks organized by the World Food Programme (WFP) waited at the Zikim crossing, Israel on Tuesday, to deliver food and humanitarian supplies. However, the Israeli occupation forces denied them access to the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Previously, WFP condemned the Israeli military for opening fire on a humanitarian convoy carrying food to northern Gaza. In an official statement, the agency called the attack “completely unacceptable” and urged an immediate end to violence against civilians seeking aid.

The 25-truck convoy had entered Gaza through the Zikim crossing when crowds of civilians nearby were attacked by Israeli tanks, snipers, and other weapons.

WFP stated that the civilians targeted were simply trying to obtain food for their starving families.

Also Read: Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

At least 79 people were reported killed near the Zikim border in the incident. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, since May 27, over 1,020 civilians have been killed and 6,500 injured by Israeli fire at aid distribution points, which the UN has described as “death traps.”

The situation in Gaza has now reached the worst humanitarian crisis in its history. Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings, halting the flow of food, fuel, and medical aid entirely. Severe malnutrition is spreading rapidly, especially among children and chronically ill patients.

Since October 2023, more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed by Israeli aggression. Relentless airstrikes have devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, paralyzed the healthcare system, and pushed the population into mass starvation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

Tag79 killed at aid point Aid trucks denied Gaza entry border closures fuel starvation Gaza famine worsens Gaza malnutrition emergency Israeli army humanitarian crisis Israeli forces attack civilians UN warns of death traps WFP convoy blocked Zikim crossing aid standoff

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Dozens of Aid Trucks Denied Entry into Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza Explosion

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 11:20 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
University of Florence (photo: Pars Today)
Europe

University of Florence Departments Initiate Academic Boycott of Israel

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 08:54 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Jewish Orthodox (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Arrests Three Ultra-Orthodox Men for Evading Military Service

  • 14 hours ago
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us