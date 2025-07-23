Dozens of Aid Trucks Denied Entry into Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of aid trucks organized by the World Food Programme (WFP) waited at the Zikim crossing, Israel on Tuesday, to deliver food and humanitarian supplies. However, the Israeli occupation forces denied them access to the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Previously, WFP condemned the Israeli military for opening fire on a humanitarian convoy carrying food to northern Gaza. In an official statement, the agency called the attack “completely unacceptable” and urged an immediate end to violence against civilians seeking aid.

The 25-truck convoy had entered Gaza through the Zikim crossing when crowds of civilians nearby were attacked by Israeli tanks, snipers, and other weapons.

WFP stated that the civilians targeted were simply trying to obtain food for their starving families.

At least 79 people were reported killed near the Zikim border in the incident. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, since May 27, over 1,020 civilians have been killed and 6,500 injured by Israeli fire at aid distribution points, which the UN has described as “death traps.”

The situation in Gaza has now reached the worst humanitarian crisis in its history. Since March 2, Israel has sealed all border crossings, halting the flow of food, fuel, and medical aid entirely. Severe malnutrition is spreading rapidly, especially among children and chronically ill patients.

Since October 2023, more than 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed by Israeli aggression. Relentless airstrikes have devastated Gaza’s infrastructure, paralyzed the healthcare system, and pushed the population into mass starvation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

