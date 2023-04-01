Donald Trump Faces Criminal Charges

New York, MINA – A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Donald Trump on hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

The historic indictment against the 76-year-old Republican is sure to overturn the current presidential election in which Trump hopes to regain the presidency.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing regarding payments made ahead of the election that sent him to the White House, The New Arab reports.

It will forever mark the legacy of the former leader who previously survived two impeachments and kept prosecutors away from everything from the US Capitol riots to secret missing files.

Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, said she expected her client to stand trial next Tuesday, April 4.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed they had contacted Trump’s attorneys late on Thursday to “coordinate his surrender” in New York, with the alleged crimes against him due to come to light by then.

Trump denounced the charges as “political persecution and election interference.” He raged against prosecutors and his Democratic opponents and vowed it would backfire on his successor, President Joe Biden.

On the Republican front, Trump’s allies and sons have denounced what they say is revenge aimed at derailing his 2024 campaign.

Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, said the indictments had “damaged” the country. Trump’s former vice president and possible 2024 challenger Mike Pence called it an “outrage” that will only “further divide” the United States.

But top Democrat Adam Schiff — Trump’s first impeachment lead attorney in 2019 — called it a “serious and unprecedented development.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)