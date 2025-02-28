SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Dompet Dhuafa Sends Humanitarian Team to Palestine and Dai Ambassadors to 11 Countries

Farah Salsabila - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

The deployment of the Humanitarian Team for Palestine and 300 Cross-Border Preachers to 11 countries was carried out in an event at Sasana Budaya Dompet Dhuafa, South Jakarta, on Thursday (February 27, 2025). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Dompet Dhuafa is intensifying its humanitarian efforts and global diplomacy by deploying a humanitarian team to Palestine and 300 cross-border preachers (Dai Melintas Batas) to 11 countries.

The deployment ceremony was held at Sasana Budaya Dompet Dhuafa, South Jakarta, on Thursday, as part of the “Indonesia for Palestine” campaign, which was launched in collaboration with Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs the day before.

The event was attended by Parni Hadi, Chairman of Dompet Dhuafa’s Board of Trustees; Ahmad Juwaini, Chairman of Dompet Dhuafa; Muhammad Anis Matta, Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister; as well as representatives from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and other key organizations.

Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Muhammad Anis Matta, emphasized that humanitarian diplomacy is part of the country’s foreign policy.

Also Read: Minister of Religious Affairs Calls on Indonesians to Welcome Ramadan with Peace and Joy

“We have started coordinating humanitarian organizations as part of humanitarian diplomacy efforts. Dompet Dhuafa plays a strategic role in the ‘Indonesia for Palestine’ campaign, and we believe that they can lead this movement,” he said.

Dompet Dhuafa Chairman Ahmad Juwaini reaffirmed that the mission reflects the organization’s commitment to delivering donor contributions effectively to help communities affected by crises.

“Dompet Dhuafa has always been dedicated to providing aid in crisis areas, including Palestine. Sending preachers is also part of our efforts to spread a peaceful and inclusive message of Islam,” he added.

Dompet Dhuafa has been delivering aid to Palestine through three main channels:

Also Read: IHW Urges Muslims to Avoid Israeli Dates During Ramadan

  1. The Indonesian government
  2. Humanitarian Partners in Palestine
  3. By directly deploying teams to the field

In addition to emergency relief, the organization is prioritizing education programs to support long-term recovery.

“We aim to establish an educational program in Palestine that can serve as a model for other nations. This is part of our commitment to supporting the Palestinian struggle,” said Parni Hadi.

Alongside its mission to Palestine, 300 preachers are being deployed across various countries and remote areas in Indonesia under the “Cross-Border Preaching” (Dakwah Melintas Batas) program, which focuses on Islamic education in underserved communities.

As part of its Ramadan 1446 H humanitarian initiatives, Dompet Dhuafa has also launched food aid and healthcare support for Palestinians, reinforcing global solidarity and public awareness of their struggles.[]

Also Read: Around 60,000 Muslim Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAhmadJuwaini CrossBorderPreachers DompetDhuafa GlobalSolidarity HumanitarianDiplomacy HumanitarianEfforts IndonesiaForPalestine IndonesianUlemaCouncil IslamicEducation MuhammadAnisMatta PalestineAid PalestinianSupport ParniHadi Ramadan1446H RamadanInitiatives

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Minister of Religious Affairs Calls on Indonesians to Welcome Ramadan with Peace and Joy

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Dompet Dhuafa Sends Humanitarian Team to Palestine and Dai Ambassadors to 11 Countries

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Library Develop Mosque Libraries

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Load More
International

Egypt to Host Arab Summit on Gaza Reconstruction

  • Tuesday, 18 February 2025 - 23:01 WIB
Photo: Brookings.edu
Europe

Zelenskyy Rejects Any Agreement between US and Russia without Kyiv

  • Monday, 17 February 2025 - 10:49 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

For 24 Consecutive Days, Israel Continues Aggression against Tulkarem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 23:19 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Allow only Six Small Machines to Clear Rubble in Gaza

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 11:23 WIB
Europe

Muslim Students of France Opposes Hijab Ban in Sports

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 12:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Forcibly Shuts Down UNRWA School in Jerusalem

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2025 - 09:18 WIB
Palestine

20 Palestinians Killed by Israel Forces in Rafah since Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 20 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Library Develop Mosque Libraries

  • Saturday, 22 February 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Prevent Palestinians Released from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

  • Monday, 24 February 2025 - 14:16 WIB
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israeli Tank Kills 1 Palestinian in Southern Gaza after Another Ceasefire Break

  • Monday, 24 February 2025 - 14:56 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us