Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

“Do Not Forget Gaza”: The Final Testament of Al Jazeera’s Anas Al-Sharif

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Hours before his death, veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif published his final will, a deeply personal farewell addressed to his people, his family, and the world.

On Sunday night (Aug 10), Israeli airstrikes targeted a press tent outside Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, killing Al-Sharif, fellow correspondent Mohammed Qreiqea, and four other journalists.

In his will, first posted on April 6, 2025, Al-Sharif wrote:

“If these words reach you, know that the Zionists have killed me and silenced my voice. Allah knows that I gave everything I had to stand as a voice for my people since my earliest days in the Jabalia refugee camp.”

Also Read: Sunan Kudus and Mosque of Al-Aqsa Menara Kudus: A Legacy Linking Java and Palestine

He expressed his dream of returning with his family to their hometown in occupied Ashkelon, before resigning himself to divine decree:

“I hoped Allah would grant me more time, but His will is greater, His command unbreakable.”

Al-Sharif described years of pain and loss, yet an unwavering commitment to truth:

“I never hesitated to convey reality as it is, without distortion or fabrication. May Allah bear witness against those who remain silent, those who accept our killing, and those who respond only with silence.”

Also Read: Sunan Kudus: The Palestinian Scholar Who Shaped the Demak Sultanate

Lamenting the world’s indifference, he wrote:

“Even the remains of our children and women have not stirred their hearts, nor halted the massacres endured by our people for more than a year and a half.”

He entrusted Palestine to the conscience of the free:

“I hand over to you Palestine, the crown jewel of the Muslim Ummah, the heartbeat of every free soul. I hand over its people, its youth denied the chance to dream or live in peace, their bodies torn apart by thousands of tons of Zionist bombs and missiles.”

Also Read: Islam’s Footprint in Japan: The Rise of Hybrid Muslim

His message urged resistance to all constraints:

“Do not be silenced by restrictions or paralyzed by borders. Be the bridge to liberate this land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises again over our stolen homeland.”

Al-Sharif’s will also entrusted the care of his loved ones:

“I leave you my daughter Sham, whom I never had the chance to see grow; my son Salah, whom I hoped would one day stand strong and free of my burdens; my mother, whose prayers have been my fortress; and my wife, Bayan, steadfast as the olive tree, patient and unwavering despite the hardships of my absence. Support them, for Allah’s sake.”

Also Read: Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

He ended with a testament of faith:

“If I die, I die firm upon my principles. I testify before Allah that I am content with His decree, certain of meeting Him, and sure that what is with Him is better and everlasting. O Allah, accept me among the martyrs, forgive my sins, and make my blood a light guiding my people to freedom. Do not forget Gaza, and do not forget me in your prayers.”

Al-Sharif was widely recognized as one of Gaza’s most influential eyewitnesses, documenting the humanitarian catastrophe through live reports. Qreiqea was known for frontline coverage, bringing the voices of Gaza civilians to the world.

According to Quds Press, as of August 2025, 238 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023, including 28 women journalists. []

Also Read: History, Islam, and the Culture of the Kazakhstan: Abai as a National Inspiration

Source: Quds Press

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Boycotting Israeli-Affiliated Products: A Moral Stance and a Form of Supporting Justice

"Do Not Forget Gaza": The Final Testament of Al Jazeera's Anas Al-Sharif

News Channel

