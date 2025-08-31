SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Division Among Muslims More Dangerous Than Natural Disasters, Says Abul Hidayat

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

3 Views ㅤ

Lampung, MINA – Indonesian ulema KH Abul Hidayat Saerodjie warned that division within the Muslim community is a greater threat than natural disasters, stressing that unity is essential to building a strong Islamic civilization that can contribute to the world.

Speaking at a Tabligh Akbar of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun Complex, Lampung, on Sunday, he said Muslims have been blessed with abundant resources and capable human capital, but internal divisions have hindered global leadership.

“Division is the greatest threat,” he said.

He urged the development of pondok masyarakat, a model of Islamic communal life that is united, organized, and guided, as a practical way to apply Islamic values in daily life.

Also Read: Unity and Communal Life Seen as Continuous Worship, Says Indonesian Ulema

Abul Hidayat also emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not a symbol of worldly power but a shepherd of the ummah, guiding humanity from ignorance to enlightenment and a flourishing civilization.

The gathering was part of Jama’ah Muslimin’s ongoing campaign calling for Muslim unity and a return to authentic Islamic leadership as exemplified by the Prophet.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Holds Tabligh Akbar at An-Nubuwwah Mosque in Lampung

TagAbul Hidayat Saerodjie speech challenges to Muslim leadership division among Muslims threat Indonesian ulema call for unity Islamic civilization building Jama’ah Muslimin Hizbullah gathering Muslim unity importance pondok masyarakat communal life Prophet Muhammad guidance unity Tabligh Akbar Lampung 2024

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Division Among Muslims More Dangerous Than Natural Disasters, Says Abul Hidayat

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Unity and Communal Life Seen as Continuous Worship, Says Indonesian Ulema

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Five More Die of Starvation Due to Israeli Blockade on Gaza

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 11:46 WIB
International

Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemeni Capital

  • 13 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 06:03 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Strike on Gaza Medical Complex Kills 5 Journalists

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 22:36 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Figures Call for Action to Defend Gaza and Press Freedom

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 23:48 WIB
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 21:03 WIB
Palestine

Hundreds of Thousands in Israel Rally to End Gaza War

  • Monday, 18 August 2025 - 14:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us