Division Among Muslims More Dangerous Than Natural Disasters, Says Abul Hidayat

Lampung, MINA – Indonesian ulema KH Abul Hidayat Saerodjie warned that division within the Muslim community is a greater threat than natural disasters, stressing that unity is essential to building a strong Islamic civilization that can contribute to the world.

Speaking at a Tabligh Akbar of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun Complex, Lampung, on Sunday, he said Muslims have been blessed with abundant resources and capable human capital, but internal divisions have hindered global leadership.

“Division is the greatest threat,” he said.

He urged the development of pondok masyarakat, a model of Islamic communal life that is united, organized, and guided, as a practical way to apply Islamic values in daily life.

Abul Hidayat also emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was not a symbol of worldly power but a shepherd of the ummah, guiding humanity from ignorance to enlightenment and a flourishing civilization.

The gathering was part of Jama’ah Muslimin’s ongoing campaign calling for Muslim unity and a return to authentic Islamic leadership as exemplified by the Prophet.[]

