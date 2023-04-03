Dito Ariotedjo Appointed as New Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo appointed Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo or Dito Ariotedjo as Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) on Monday at the State Palace, Jakarta.

As quoted from the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat website, the inauguration was carried out based on Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) Number 26/P of 2023 concerning the Appointment of the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the 2019-2024 Period, which was stipulated by President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on 3 April 2023 .

“By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will implement all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and state. That in carrying out my duties, I will uphold the ethics of office, work to the best of my ability, with a full sense of responsibility,” said President Jokowi’s oath of office which was dictated to Dito.

Dito replaced Zainudin Amali who resigned as Menpora after being elected as Deputy Chairman (Waketum) I of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI).

Previously, the man who was born in 1990 was entrusted by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora) and the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) to become Chef de Mission (CdM) or Head of the 2018 Indonesia Youth Olympic Games contingent in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)