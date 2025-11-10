Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew Blend Islamic and Chinese Values at the 9th World Peace Forum

Jakarta, MINA – Din Syamsuddin and Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew blended the values of Wasathiyat Islam (Moderate Islam) and Chinese philosophy at the 9th World Peace Forum (WPF) in Jakarta. Both figures called on the world to return to the concept of the middle way as a solution to global extremism and the humanitarian crises occurring in various parts of the world.

The event, organized by the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation Among Civilizations (CDCC) along with the Cheng Hoo Multicultural Education Trust Malaysia, the Global Forum of Wasathiyat Islam, and Muhammadiyah, was opened with a moral message from the Chairman of CDCC and Chairman of the Global Fulcrum of Wasathiyat Islam, Prof. M. Din Syamsuddin.

He asserted that the world is currently in an unstable situation due to the extremes of excessive secularism and liberalization.

“Due to extremist attitudes, the world system has fallen into extremities rooted in secular humanism, which paved the way for liberalization in politics, economics, and culture. Therefore, we believe that the middle way, from Islam and other religions alike, is the solution,” said Din in his address at the National Gallery, Jakarta, on Sunday.

Din referred to Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew as an elder brother and cross-civilizational struggle partner. He described Lee as a figure with great ideas and concrete actions in promoting peace.

Meanwhile, Tan Sri Lee affirmed that the establishment of the Cheng Hoo Multicultural Education Trust two decades ago was done to support Prof. Din’s vision in fighting for world peace.

“All stakeholders must prioritize the issue of peace as more important than economic issues,” he stressed.

He explained the philosophy of the word “Tionghoa” (Chinese), which he believes is in harmony with the teachings of Wasathiyat Islam.

“The word ‘Tiong’ means the middle way and ‘Hua’ means prosperity,” he explained.

The 9th World Peace Forum was themed “Considering Wasathiyat Islam and Tionghoa for Global Collaboration,” emphasizing the collaboration of Islamic and Chinese values as a foundation for building global peace based on harmony and balance.[]

