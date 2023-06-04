Digital Qurban Trends Continue to Increase Every Year

Jakarta, MINA – This year, Dompet Dhuafa has intensified sales of digital or online qurban. The Sacrificial Animal Distribution Program (THK) Dompet Dhuafa with the tagline 1 Sacrifice of Many Kinds, continues to innovate from year to year to bring updates to the technology used.

“For digital qurban, the trend is increasing every year and dominating all payment channels,” said GM of Waqf Collection and Dompet Dhuafa Donor Services, Bobby P Manulang to Republika.co.id on Friday.

Bobby said that digital qurban .schemes are increasingly popular with the public because they offer convenient services from payment to reporting. Not only that, the prices offered are also very varied.

“Usually we provide lower prices in the form of promos, such as Shawwal promos, promos for Pancasila Day yesterday and for cooperation with e-commerce providers. Usually partners also offer price discounts,” he said.

It is enough for people to spend starting from IDR 1,995,000. With this nominal, the community can perform sacrifices with Dhuafa Wallet and at the same time share happiness with others.

Bobby said, of the target of 32 thousand victims this year, 80 percent were digital sacrifice targets. This figure is calculated from bank transfers, the Dompet Dhuafa donation portal, and collaboration with e-commerce for digital sacrifices.

Basically, digital sacrifice is the practice of sacrificial worship in which the mechanism for purchasing and distributing the sacrificial meat is carried out online by the party who sacrifices together with the sacrificial organizing institution.

Even though all the processes are carried out online, the sacrificial animals are still real and the implementation is carried out according to Islamic law. This starts from the procurement, slaughter, and distribution of sacrificial animals. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)