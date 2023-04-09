Digital Devices that Print Identification Wristbands for Children Launched at Makkah’s Grand Mosque

The president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, launched the devices as part of the “Your children are safe with us” program, Arab News reported.

The wristbands are printed with the child’s name and their parent’s contact number to ensure they are safely found if they get lost.

The devices are located at distribution points at the main gates of the mosque, including the King Abdulaziz and Al-Salam gates.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)