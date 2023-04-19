Differences in Eid Al-Fitr, Din Syamsuddin: Respond to Differences with Adults

Jakarta, MINA – Head of the Center for Dialogue and Cooperation among Civilizations (CDCC), Din Syamsuddin said, Differences in Eid al-Fitr 1 Syawal often occur, although not always every year, so Muslims respond to these differences with an adult attitude.

“This is due to the difference in the hadiths used, between perfecting the number of months and calculating or estimating the position of the new moon,” said Din in a written statement, in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Not felt, the holy month of Ramadan is currently entering its final days. Soon Muslims around the world will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr 1 Shawwal 1444 H.

“Actually, both use rukyat (Arabic: see or think). The difference is that one uses rukyat bil ‘aini (seeing with the sensory eye), and the other is rukyat bil ‘aqli (seeing with the mind’s eye),” he said.

He said that the two are difficult to reconcile, such as believing something by seeing it (seeing is believing) and believing something by knowing it (knowing is believing).

He also appealed to Muslims to address these differences with a mature attitude in religion. The government needs to be in the middle by protecting all parties and not taking a single position.

The Muhammadiyah figure also reminded that Eid al-Fitr is worship based on belief according to the propositions of naqli and ‘aqli. “Muslims are advised to perform Eid al-Fitr prayers according to their respective beliefs, without destroying friendship and ukhuwah Islamiyah,” said Prof. Din.

Prof. Din then said that according to the constitutional mandate, the government must protect the people and citizens by giving them the freedom to practice their religion according to their respective beliefs.

Considering that the position of the moon on Friday April 20 2023 is still under imkan al-ru’yah, he also said that there was no need to hold an Istbat meeting which only spent the state budget.

“It is wisdom leadership based on Pancasila (populist led by wisdom wisdom), to announce that this year there are two beliefs regarding Eid al-Fitr, 21 April 2023 and 22 April 2023. Please people choose according to their beliefs and continue to celebrate Eid in the spirit of ukhuwah Islamiyah ,” said Prof Din.

Finally, he said that the Government of Indonesia should respect and protect both of them, by allowing public facilities to be used for Eid al-Fitr prayers on both days. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)