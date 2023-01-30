Dhuha Prayer in the Morning, Full of Blessings

By: Ali Farkhan Tsani, Da’i Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java

One of the main practices for a Muslim is to perform dhuha prayer in the morning. Among the virtues of performing the dhuha prayer is that there is a reward worth 360 alms.

This is mentioned in a hadith:

يُصْبِحُ عَلَى كُلِّ سُلاَمَى مِنْ أَحَدِكُمْ صَدَقَةٌ فَكُلُّ تَسْبِيحَةٍ صَدَقَةٌ وَكُلُّ تَحْمِيدَةٍ صَدَقَةٌ وَكُلُّ تَهْلِيلَةٍ صَدَقَةٌ وَكُلُّ تَكْبِيرَةٍ صَدَقَةٌ وَأَمْرٌ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ صَدَقَةٌ وَنَهْىٌ عَنِ الْمُنْكَرِ صَدَقَةٌ وَيُجْزِئُ مِنْ ذَلِكَ رَكْعَتَانِ يَرْكَعُهُمَا مِنَ الضُّحَى

Meaning: “Every morning, every segment of your limbs must be given alms. Every tasbih is a charity, every tahmid is a charity, every tahlil is a charity, every takbir is a charity, ordering good is charity, and forbidding evil is charity. All of that can be replaced by two cycles of dhuha prayer.” (Muslim HR).

So great is the primacy of the dhuha prayer, especially if it is associated with the gift of blessed sustenance, so there are those who call the dhuha prayer a prayer asking for sustenance.

Regarding to the primacy of dhuha prayer in relation to sustenance, it is mentioned in a hadith Qudsi:

يَقُولُ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ يَا ابْنَ آدَمَ لاَ تُعْجِزْنting مِنْ أَرْبَعِ رَكَعَاتٍ فِى أَوَّلِ

Meaning: Allah ‘Azza wa Jalla said, “O son of Adam, do not miss the four cycles at the beginning of your day, I will surely be sufficient for you throughout the day.” (Reported by Ahmad).

Because of this, many people pray specifically for the gift of sustenance after the dhuha prayer. Although of course you can pray with any prayer, as long as it is for good.

Here are some examples of prayers after dhuha prayer:

اللَّهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لِي، وَتُبْ عَلَيَّ، إِنَّكَ أَنْتَ التَّوَّابُ الرَّحِيْمِ

Meaning: “O Allah, forgive me and accept my repentance, verily You are the Most Repentant, Most Merciful”. (Reported by Bukhari).

This prayer is also in accordance with the words of the Prophet in another hadith which states that the dhuha prayer is a prayer for people who like to repent to Allah.

لَا يُحَافِظُ عَلَى صَلَاةِ الضُّحَى إِلَّا أَوَّابٌ وَهِيَ صَلَاةُ الْأَوَّابِينَ

Meaning: “No one can keep the Dhuha prayer except the awwab (often repent). And the Dhuha prayer is the awwabin prayer.” (Reported by Ibn Khuzaimah and Ath-Thabrani from Abu Hurairah Radhiyallahu ‘Anhu).

Examples of other prayers of after dhuha prayer which are quite famous are:

اَللّٰهُمَّ اِنَّ الضُّحَآءَ ضُحَاءُكَ وَالْبَهَاءَ بَهَاءُكَ وَالْجَمَالَ جَمَالُكَ وَالْقُوَّةَ قُوَّتُكَ وَالْقُدْرَةَ قُدْرَتُكَ وَالْعِصْمَةَ عِصْمَتُكَ

اَللّٰهُمَّ اِنْ كَانَ رِزْقِى فِى السَّمَآءِ فَأَنْزِلْهُ وَاِنْ كَانَ فِى اْلاَرْضِ فَأَخْرِجْهُ وَاِنْ كَانَ مُعَسَّرًا فَيَسِّرْهُ وَاِنْ كَانَ حَرَامًا فَطَهِّرْهُ وَاِنْ كَانَ بَعِيْدًا فَقَرِّبْهُ

Meaning: “O Allah, verily the time of Dhuha is the time of Your Dhuha, and majesty is Your majesty, and beauty is Your beauty, and strength is Your strength, and guard is Your guard.

O Allah, if my sustenance is above the sky then send it down, if it is in the earth then take it out, if it is difficult then make it easy, if it is unlawful then purify it, if it is far away then bring it closer.

with the truth of Your Dhuha, Your majesty, Your beauty and Your strength, give me what You give to Your righteous servants.”

Fiqh scholars say, indeed prayers like this are not found in the hadiths or the words of the Prophet’s companions. But in general it’s okay to pray to God with whatever prayer you want, as long as it’s not to commit a sin or break a family relationship. Even praying after the Dhuha prayer, or after the obligatory prayer, in your own language is also permissible.

As for the prayer, “O Allah, if my sustenance is above the sky then send it down…. etc.”, is the prayer of the Arabs heard by the clerics when praying in the desert of Arafah during the pilgrimage season.

In general, the purpose of prayers after dhuha prayer is to get sustenance, and to make it easier to reach it from wherever it comes, from far to near and from what has become easy. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)