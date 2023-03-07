Despite Ramadan, Ben-Gvir Commands to Continue Demolishing Palestinian Houses

Al-Quds, MINA – Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir Y ordered police to continue demolishing Palestinian houses in occupied Al-Quds or East Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Monday.

Whereas before, Israel has not carried out house demolitions during Ramadan in recent years to avoid tensions with the Palestinians.

While Palestinians believe Israel’s actions are an attempt to expel them from East Jerusalem and strengthen the occupation.

The Israeli authorities consider Palestinian homes to be built illegally, without permits.

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, said Israeli police warned Ben-Gvir that the month of Ramadan could be very unstable as it has reached its limit amid tensions in the West Bank.

Ben-Gvir held right-wing views on Palestinians and called for their removal. He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

In November 2022, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog warned in leaked audio that “the whole world is worried” about Ben-Gvir’s right-wing views. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)