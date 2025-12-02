Despite Ceasefire, Gaza Death Toll Continues to Rise, Reaching 70,112

Gaza, MINA – Despite the ceasefire that came into effect on October 11, the death toll in the Gaza Strip continues to climb, reaching 70,112 fatalities since the beginning of the Israeli aggression in October 2023. The majority of the victims are reported to be women and children. In addition, at least 170,986 people have been injured.

According to medical sources, the figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped beneath collapsed buildings, with ambulance and rescue crews unable to reach them due to ongoing dangers and access restrictions.

Over the past 24 hours, nine bodies were recovered from under the rubble and transferred to hospitals across Gaza, along with one injured person.

Since the ceasefire began on October 11, a total of 356 Palestinians have been killed and 909 others injured. Additionally, 616 bodies have been recovered from the debris during this period.

The rising toll highlights the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip despite the declared halt in hostilities.[]

