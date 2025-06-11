Despite 0–6 Defeat to Japan, Indonesia Secures Fourth Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Osaka, MINA – Indonesia’s national football team has secured a spot in the fourth round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, despite a heavy 0–6 loss to Japan in their final Group C match on Tuesday.

The match, held at Suita City Football Stadium in Osaka, saw Japan display dominance from the first whistle. Goals came from Daichi Kamada (15’, 45+6’), Takefusa Kubo (19’), Ryoya Morishita (55’), Shuto Machino (58’), and Mao Hosoya (80’).

Fortunately for Indonesia, the outcome of this match did not affect their qualification. The Garuda squad had already secured enough points (12 in total) to advance, regardless of the result, and remained out of reach from rivals China and Bahrain.

With this win, Japan finished at the top of the group and qualified directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the upcoming fourth round, Indonesia will face tougher matches from other top Asian sides, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, or Oman.

PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir expressed his appreciation to fans who supported the national team, both in the stadium and from home through his official Instagram account.

“Now we focus on preparing the squad even better for the next round.”

Indonesia Starting line-up was Emil Audero, Dean James, Justin Hubner, Jay Hubner, Mees Hilgers, Kevin Diks, Beckham Putra, Joey Pelupessy, Thom Haye, Yakob Sayuri, Ole Romeny.

Japan Starting line-up was Keisuke Osako, Kota Takai, Ayumu Seko, Junnosuke Suzuki, Ryoya Morishita, Wataru Endo, Kaishu Sano, Shunsuke Mito, Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Shuto Machino.[]

