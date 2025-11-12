Densus 88 Confirms Jakarta School Explosion Was Not Terror-Related

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Densus 88 Anti-Terror Squad has confirmed that the explosion at SMA Negeri 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, on Friday was not linked to terrorism, but rather an isolated act by an individual whose motives remain under investigation.

According to the Densus 88 chief, preliminary findings indicate no connection between the suspect and any radical or organized terrorist networks. Investigators also found no evidence of ideological affiliation or coordinated intent behind the incident.

Authorities discovered remnants of low-grade homemade explosives that detonated in two separate areas within the school compound.

While the act was not terrorism-related, police have strengthened digital and cyber monitoring to prevent potential underground networks or the spread of extremist content online.

The school has been fully sterilized, with injured victims receiving medical treatment and other students provided with psychological counseling.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at the school mosque. Investigators found seven explosive devices in total, four detonated, while three failed to explode.

Police are now working with educational institutions to review internal safety procedures and raise awareness about the risks of improvised explosives accessible through the internet.[]

