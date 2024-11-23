Demonstrators Across Europe against Israel’s Aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

Stockholm, MINA – Protests erupted in Stockholm, Amsterdam and Geneva as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets Saturday to voice outrage against Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Anadolu Agency reported.

Despite the weather being extremely cold, around 1,000 people gathered in Stockholm’s Odenplan on the call of various civil society organizations to show support for Palestine and Lebanon.

The protest called for an end to Israel’s attacks and demanded an immediate cease-fire.

Demonstrators carried banners that read: “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Stop the genocide,” “Forever Palestine,” and “Netanyahu is a war criminal,” as well as effigies representing the children killed in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mattias Gardell, a historian from the Uppsala University who attended the protest, said: “I am here to protest the genocide against the Palestinian people.”

“For over a year, we have witnessed the first-ever live-streamed genocide in human history,” he added.

As part of weekly protests across different cities in the Netherlands in support of Palestine, hundreds gathered in Amsterdam’s Dam Square.

Speakers addressing the protesters criticized Western governments, including the Netherlands, US, UK, and Germany for continuing to support Israel.

In a speech made on behalf of Palestinian-supporting healthcare workers in the Netherlands, it was highlighted that Gaza’s healthcare system has completely collapsed, and that the wounded are left to wait in agony, unable to receive treatment.

In Geneva, protests were held at the Place de Neuve Square. Demonstrators gathered at the square before marching through the city center.

Waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags, they chanted slogans in French, English, and Arabic, condemning Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)