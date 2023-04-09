Demonstration at Israeli Embassy in London, Demands Stop Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

London, MINA – Hundreds of protesters staged a protest against the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, at the Israeli Embassy in London on Saturday.

The rally participants included the Jewish Anti-Zionist Network and Jewish Voice for Labor. Defying Israel’s recent attacks on Palestine, the crowd chanted slogans of solidarity with Palestine, including, “Free Palestine.” Anadolu Agency reported.

Along with Palestinian flags, protesters carried signs that read: “Stop arming Israel”, “End Israeli Apartheid”, “Sanctions against Israel” and “Gaza, end the siege.”

Ben Jamal, Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PCS), said they (demonstrators) staged a protest action, because of the “brutal” attack by Israel against Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We are here because Israel has once again bombed Palestinians in Gaza and we are here because, since the beginning of 2023, Israel has been massacring Palestinians,” he stressed.

Saudah Badat, of Friends of Al Aqsa, said Israeli troops again attacked Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Attacking any place of worship must be considered an act of terror,” he said.

Criticizing the representation of media reports about what happened in the area, Saudah emphasized that this was not a clash, or a conflict between equals – but a brutal attack on the “apartheid policy”.

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes early Friday against targets in Gaza, saying they were the targets of the Hamas resistance movement.

Tensions have escalated in recent days following an Israeli attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)