Demonstration Against Netanyahu in All Israeli Cities

Tel Aviv, MINA – Massive demonstrations took place again in protest against the plan of the Benjamin Netanyahu government to “weaken the judiciary”.

Demonstrations took place everywhere from Tel Aviv and dozens of cities and major intersections, for seventeen straight weeks.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Sunday that 200,000 people participated in the Tel Aviv demonstrations, and tens of thousands of others demonstrated against Netanyahu’s government in all cities.

Demonstrations centered on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, while thousands of people demonstrated in Haifa, Karkur intersection, Nahariya, Kfar Saba, Rehovot, Al-Quds, Herzliya and Ra’anana and other areas.

Israeli police arrested two protesters during a demonstration on 65th Street, because the junction was closed to traffic.

Organizers of the rally announced that they had stepped up their moves to counter plans by Netanyahu and his government to “weaken the judiciary” aimed at undermining the powers of the Supreme Court, and that next week would be the “day of paralysis” in the country.

During the demonstration in “Kfar Saba”, the leader of the Zionist opposition, Yair Lapid, attacked the Minister of Justice, Yarliv Levin, saying, “The person who declares war on the Supreme Court cannot and will not be the person who appoints the next chairman of the Supreme Court.

Israeli police closed road access, coinciding with demonstrations, while traffic jams occurred on several roads.

On March 27, Israel froze the judicial law in the second and third readings of the law, insisting on implementing amendments until a broad consensus is reached.

The Netanyahu government is seeking sweeping changes to the legal and judicial systems, almost completely removing the Supreme Court’s authority to carry out judicial reviews. (T/RE1)

