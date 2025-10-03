Death Toll Rises in Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse: 9 Dead, 54 Still Missing

Sidoarjo, MINA – The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) has announced an update on the evacuation of victims from the collapsed building at the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Buduran, Sidoarjo, East Java. As of Friday afternoon, the search and rescue team has recovered four new bodies.

The total number of fatalities has now reached nine since the incident first occurred. This was disclosed by Abdul Muhari, Head of the BNPB’s Data, Information, and Disaster Communication Center.

“The four bodies were immediately taken to Bhayangkara Hospital Surabaya for identification and further handling,” Abdul explained.

The joint team is still sweeping the area around the site to search for dozens of missing victims. Abdul said that based on their records, there are still 54 people currently being searched for.

This number is based on the attendance list of students previously released by the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo. Meanwhile, the total number of people affected is temporarily set at 166, with the possibility of increasing as the evacuation process continues.

Out of the total 166 people, 112 people have been found, and 54 are still being searched for by the joint team. BNPB records show that 9 people have died, 14 people are still receiving inpatient care at various local hospitals, and 89 victims have been discharged.

The four-story building belonging to the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo collapsed on Monday. At the time, students were praying on the second floor, which functioned as a prayer room (musala). []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

