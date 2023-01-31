Death Toll of Suicide Bombings in Pakistani Mosques Reaches 61 People

Islamabad, MINA – Peshawar Police Chief Mohammad Aijaz Khan stated that the death toll from a suicide bombing attack at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, has increased to at least 61 people. Meanwhile, 157 people were injured.

Rescue operations are reportedly still ongoing in the mosque area, which is located within the police compound. When the suicide bombing occurred, most of the congregation that filled the mosque were police.

“The brutal killing of Muslims who were praying is against the teachings of the Quran,” said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that targeting mosques was proof that the attackers had nothing to do with Islam. That’s as quoted from CNN on Tuesday.

“Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who are doing their duty to defend Pakistan. Those who are fighting against Pakistan will be removed from the page,” he added.

PM Sharif paid a visit to Peshawar following the suicide bombings, where he visited Lady Reading Hospital to meet the injured.

“Just returned from Peshawar. The scale of the human tragedy is simply unimaginable. This is nothing short of an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed with a sense of anguish. I have no doubts that terrorism is our foremost national security challenge,” Sharif tweeted.

“My message to the perpetrators of today’s damned incident is that you cannot underestimate the determination of our people,” he added

Earlier, Sarbakaf Mohmand, a Pakistani Taliban commander, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Via Twitter, Mohmand claimed that the suicide bombing was to avenge the killing of Abdul Wali, who is widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani. He was killed in Paktika Province in Afghanistan in August 2022. As quoted by AP.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is distinct from its close ally, the Afghan Taliban.

However, the latest reports reveal TPP spokesman Muhammad Khorasani denied his side’s involvement in the attack.

“Regarding the Peshawar incident, we deem it necessary to clarify that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has nothing to do with this incident. According to our common law and constitution, any act in mosques, madrasas, burial grounds and other holy places constitutes violations,” Khorasani said in a statement late on Monday.

He did not comment on earlier statements by Sarbakaf Mohmand and Omar Mukaram Khurasani.

Pakistani authorities say an investigation is ongoing and have not confirmed any of the claims. (T/RE1)

