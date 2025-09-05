Death Toll of Israeli Military Attacks against Palestinians in Gaza Reaches 64,300

Gaza, MINA – The death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 64,300 since October 2023, as three more Palestinians died of starvation amid Israel’s ongoing military aggression, the Gaza Health Ministry reported Friday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

In the last 24 hours alone, 69 bodies were brought to hospitals and 422 others were injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 162,005. The ministry said many victims remain trapped under rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them.

The statement also revealed that six Palestinians were killed and over 190 others injured while attempting to obtain humanitarian aid, raising the total number of Palestinians killed in such circumstances to 2,362, with more than 17,434 wounded since May 27.

Starvation continues to take a toll on civilians. Three people died of malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the famine-linked death toll to 376, including 134 children, since October 2023. The complete closure of Gaza’s border crossings since March 2 has pushed its 2.4 million residents deeper into famine.

Also Read: Israel Using Explosive Robots in Gaza Aggression, Killing Thousand Civilians

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and warned that it is expected to spread south by the end of this month.

The Israeli army resumed its aggression on March 18, killing 11,768 people and injuring 49,964 since then, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal reached in January. The assault has now entered its 700th day, leaving Gaza devastated and facing widespread hunger. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families