Death Toll of Israeli Aggression Rises to 44,835

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces carried out three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 Palestinians and the injury of 99 others, according to medical reports, Wafa reported.

They confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023 has risen to 44,835 reported deaths, with an additional 106,356 injured. The majority of the victims were women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many of the victims and bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on the streets of the war-torn enclave, as the Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulances and civil defense crews.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging action to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

