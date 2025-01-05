Death Toll of Israeli Aggression Reaches 45,800

Gaza, MINA – At least 88 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 45,805, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 109,064 others were injured in the ongoing attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 88 people and injured 208 others in five family massacres in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the streets because rescuers cannot reach them,” he added.

Israel has continued its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)