Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Strip Rises to 43,972

Gaza, MINA – Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,972 registered fatalities, with an additional 104,008 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children, Wafa reported.

Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 50 Palestinians and the injury of 110 others, according to medical reports.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)