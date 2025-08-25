SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – Hospitals across the Gaza Strip received the bodies of at least 64 civilians and treated 278 others with various injuries over the past 24 hours as Israeli attacks continue, the Gaza Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

Since March 18, 2025, when Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza, a total of 10,842 people have been killed and 45,910 injured, according to the ministry.

The overall death toll since the start of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, has now climbed to 62,686 martyrs, including 2,095 aid seekers, with 157,951 people injured, among them 15,431 aid seekers.

The ministry also reported eight new deaths, including one child, caused by starvation and malnutrition within the past 24 hours, bringing the famine-related death toll to 289 victims, including 115 children.

Also Read: Gaza Civil Defense Warns of Escalating Israeli Airstrikes, No Areas Safe

Efforts are ongoing to recover bodies of martyrs still missing under rubble and in various areas of the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Army Chief Urges Netanyahu to Accept Prisoner Swap Proposal

Tagcivilian casualties genocide Health Ministry humanitarian crisis Malnutrition Middle East Palestine Starvation war crimes

