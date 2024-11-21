Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoDeath Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Tops 44,000
-393 min. agoICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Israel's Netanyahu and Gallant
-197 min. agoIsraeli Airstrikes in Northern Gaza Kill 88 Civilians
-72 min. agoSyubban Jambi Raises Palestinian Flag at the Summit of Mount Dempo
2 hours agoIsraeli Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 39 Civilians, Including Women and Children
Slideshow

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Tops 44,000

Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – At least 71 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 44,056, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 104,268 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed five massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 71 deaths and 176 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

International recognition of the genocide in Gaza has grown in the second year of the deadly Israeli war, as organizations and leaders have labeled the events as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news