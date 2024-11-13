Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Tops 43,700

Gaza, MINA – At least 47 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,712, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 103,258 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“The Israeli occupation has committed seven massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 47 deaths and 182 injuries,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescue teams are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)