Death Toll of Israeli Aggression in Gaza Surges 44,758

Gaza, MINA – At least 50 more Palestinians were martyred in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,758, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 106,134 others were injured in the ongoing attacks.

“Israeli forces killed 50 people and injured 84 others in three massacres of families in the past 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the streets because rescuers cannot reach them,” he added.

Israel has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)