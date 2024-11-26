Death Toll of Israeli Aggression Gaza Surges 44,235

Gaza, MINA – At least 24 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 44,235, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A ministry statement added that some 104,638 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 24 people and injured 71 others in two massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. (T/RE1/P2)

