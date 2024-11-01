Death Toll of Israeli Aggression across Gaza Strip Rises to 43,204

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Local health authorities in the Gaza strip confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 43,204 reported fatalities, with an additional 101,640 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Israeli occupation forces committed six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 41 Palestinians and the injury of 131 others, according to medical reports, as quoted by Wafa.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

Israel’s genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

