Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion on Gaza Rises to 41,391

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation army attacks killed 119 more Palestinians and injured 209 others in the Gaza Strip over the last 72 hours, bringing the death toll to 41,391 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A ministry statement added that a total of 95,760 people have been injured in Israeli attacks since last October.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2 )

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)