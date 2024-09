Death Toll of Israeli Aggresion in Gaza Nears 40,900

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army killed 17 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the total death toll since last October 7 to 40,878, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

A ministry statement added that some 94,454 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 17 people and injured 56 others in two ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Almost 11 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)