Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza, MINA – The death toll in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 62,966, with the majority being women and children, since the onset of Israeli aggression in October 2023. At least 159,266 others have been injured, according to medical sources, according to Wafa.

Since Israel broke its ceasefire agreement and resumed attacks on March 18, 2025, at least 11,121 civilians have been killed and 47,225 injured.

Over the past 24 hours alone, 71 bodies and 339 injured individuals were brought to hospitals across Gaza.

Authorities warn that the toll is likely higher, as many victims remain trapped beneath rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and rescue crews. []

