Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 50,000 as Israeli Attacks Intensify

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported Thursday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing military actions continues to climb, with hospitals receiving 25 new fatalities and 82 injured in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

Since March 18, 855 people have died and 1,869 others have been wounded due to Israeli attacks. The cumulative death toll in Gaza now stands at 50,208, with 113,910 individuals injured since the start of Israel’s offensive on October 7, 2023.

In a tragic turn, the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) confirmed that over 180 children were killed in just one day following Israel’s resumption of its assault on Gaza.

The agency has reiterated its urgent call for an immediate ceasefire, warning that without one, the toll of casualties will continue to rise.

Also Read: 75,000 Muslims Perform Last Friday Prayer in Ramadan at Al-Aqsa

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, since March 18, Israel has been killing an average of 103 Palestinians and injuring 223 every 24 hours.

The organization also denounced Israel’s ongoing genocidal policies, including a siege, starvation tactics, and the destruction of living conditions aimed at eradicating the Palestinian population.

In the latest developments, Israeli forces advanced from the Netzarim axis toward Rashid al-Bahri Street, continuing to fire on civilians and restrict movement while reinforcing their siege on Gaza City and the north.

Israeli artillery also targeted several areas, including residential buildings in Beit Lahia and northern Nuseirat, and shelled the northern Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Also Read: Palestinian Red Crescent Recovers Paramedic’s Body in Rafah Amid Israeli Siege

In the southern part of Gaza, Israeli artillery intensified its bombardment of Rafah and northern Nuseirat. Meanwhile, Israeli sources suggest that more intense military operations could be expected in Gaza in the coming weeks. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Declares Readiness for Serious Ceasefire Negotiations